NOW (NYSE:DNOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for NOW (NYSE: DNOW) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting DNOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NOW (NYSE: DNOW) was provided by Stephens & Co., and NOW upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NOW, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NOW was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NOW (DNOW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price NOW (DNOW) is trading at is $11.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
