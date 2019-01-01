DNB ASA ADR (OTC:DNHBY), Dividends

DNB ASA ADR issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DNB ASA ADR generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for DNB ASA ADR. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.89 on May 15, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for DNB ASA ADR (DNHBY). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2012 and was $2.89
There are no upcoming dividends for DNB ASA ADR (DNHBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.89 on May 15, 2012
DNB ASA ADR has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DNB ASA ADR (DNHBY) was $2.89 and was paid out next on May 15, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.