QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.25 - 23.54
Vol / Avg.
25.8K/73.1K
Div / Yield
1.05/4.50%
52 Wk
18.78 - 25.91
Mkt Cap
36.1B
Payout Ratio
111.01
Open
23.39
P/E
13.4
EPS
3.79
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:48AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
DNB Bank ASA is a Norwegian financial services group. About one fourth of its income derives from its international business, including other parts of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The group offers a full range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance, and pension products for retail and corporate customers. Just under half of its credit exposure is to personal costumers, overwhelmingly in residential mortgages. The other portion of its credit exposure is to large corporations, diversified across an array of industries, most notably oil and gas, shipping, and commercial real estate. The group's strategy emphasizes cost efficiency and customer service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DNB Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DNB Bank (DNBBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DNB Bank (OTCPK: DNBBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DNB Bank's (DNBBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DNB Bank.

Q

What is the target price for DNB Bank (DNBBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DNB Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for DNB Bank (DNBBY)?

A

The stock price for DNB Bank (OTCPK: DNBBY) is $23.295 last updated Today at 7:18:56 PM.

Q

Does DNB Bank (DNBBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DNB Bank.

Q

When is DNB Bank (OTCPK:DNBBY) reporting earnings?

A

DNB Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DNB Bank (DNBBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DNB Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does DNB Bank (DNBBY) operate in?

A

DNB Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.