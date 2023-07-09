This Week: JPMorgan, Pepsi, Delta Air Lines, ConAgra Among Companies To Report Earnings

Another quarterly earnings season is about to kick off.

In the first half of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a negative return in 2022. Through the first six months, 15 of the 30 stocks that make up the composite index were up, while 15 were down.

This week, expect plenty of investors and analysts alike to chime in on which stocks will be the most resilient heading into the second half of 2023 despite persistent inflation.

Here are some of the corporates slated to announce earnings in the coming days:

MONDAY, July 10

National Grid plc NGG , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE , Q1 2024 earnings

TUESDAY, July 11

America Movil SAB de CV AMX , Q2 2023

, Q2 2023 Vision Marine Technologies Inc VMR , Q3 2023 earnings

, Q3 2023 earnings Velocity Composites PLC VEL , Q2 2023 earnings

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Burberry plc BURBY , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS , Q1 2024 earnings

, Q1 2024 earnings HCL Technologies HCLTECH , Q1 2024 earnings

, Q1 2024 earnings DNB Bank ASA DNBBY , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Aeon Co. Ltd AONNF , Q1 2023 earnings

, Q1 2023 earnings Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT , Q4 2023 earnings

, Q4 2023 earnings American West Metals Ltd AW , Q4 2023 earnings

THURSDAY, July 13

PepsiCo Inc PEP , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Progressive Corp PGR , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Fast Retailing Co FRCOY , Q3 2023 earnings

, Q3 2023 earnings VMware Inc VMW , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting Cintas Corp CTAS , Q4 2023 earnings

, Q4 2023 earnings Fastenal Co FAST , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Delta Air Lines Inc DAL , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Wipro Ltd WIT , Q1 2024 earnings

, Q1 2024 earnings ConAgra Foods Inc CAG , Q4 2023 earnings

, Q4 2023 earnings BT Group plc BTGOF , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL , Q2 2023 earnings

, Q2 2023 earnings Dr. Martens DOCMF , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting BurgerFi International Inc BFI , annual general meeting

, annual general meeting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc RMCF , Q1 2024 earnings

FRIDAY, JULY 14

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM , Q2 2023 Earnings

Separately, the June consumer price index (CPI) report is set to be released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Whether the results inspire a continued stock-market rally, or dampen the moods of bullish investors remains to be seen.

The June CPI reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the inflation rate coming in at 4% year-on-year against the 4.1% forecasted, and marking a substantial drop from the 4.9% reported in April.

