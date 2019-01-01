Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs
Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE: DNB) was reported by Barclays on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting DNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.03% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE: DNB) was provided by Barclays, and Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $18.00. The current price Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) is trading at is $17.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.