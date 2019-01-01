Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) was reported by Cross Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) was provided by Cross Research, and Desktop Metal downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Desktop Metal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Desktop Metal was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Desktop Metal (DM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Desktop Metal (DM) is trading at is $2.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.