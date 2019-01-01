ñol

Desktop Metal
(NYSE:DM)
2.10
0.20[10.53%]
At close: May 27
2.10
00
After Hours: 7:55PM EDT
Day High/Low1.91 - 2.12
52 Week High/Low1.26 - 15.48
Open / Close1.93 / 2.1
Float / Outstanding262.5M / 313.5M
Vol / Avg.6.9M / 9.3M
Mkt Cap658.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float262.5M

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Desktop Metal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$43.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$43.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Desktop Metal missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $32.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Desktop Metal's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.10 -0.08 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 49.58M 28.63M 19.07M 9.42M
Revenue Actual 56.68M 25.44M 18.98M 11.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Desktop Metal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reporting earnings?
A

Desktop Metal (DM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.07.

Q
What were Desktop Metal’s (NYSE:DM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.4M, which missed the estimate of $9.3M.

