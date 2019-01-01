Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Desktop Metal missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $32.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Desktop Metal's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.10 -0.08 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 49.58M 28.63M 19.07M 9.42M Revenue Actual 56.68M 25.44M 18.98M 11.31M

