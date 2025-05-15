May 15, 2025 10:27 AM 2 min read

Deere Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Foot Locker, Boot Barn, Cisco And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Deere & Company DE rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Deere posted quarterly earnings of $6.64 per share, beating market estimates of $5.59 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $12.76 billion versus expectations of $10.79 billion.

Deere shares jumped 4.9% to $521.76 on Thursday.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares gained 82.7% to $23.51 after DICK’s Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company. Also, the company issued preliminary Q1 non-GAAP EPS results.
  • Ibotta, Inc. IBTA jumped 20.8% to $60.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and Needham raised its price target on the stock from $60 to $70.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT gained 17% to $154.79 after the company issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates and announced a $200 million share repurchase program.
  • DLocal Limited DLO gained 15.7% to $11.79 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.
  • NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE rose 15.4% to $21.76 after the company announced a merger agreement with Acuren.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 15.3% to $4.38 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 13.7% to $390.00.
  • VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.3% to $55.46 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES gained 13.1% to $121.13 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales.
  • Nextracker Inc. NXT rose 11.6% to $61.42 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • STERIS plc STE gained 7.8% to $245.31 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO jumped 5.7% to $64.81 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BOOT Logo
BOOTBoot Barn Holdings Inc
$156.3417.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.13
Growth
58.74
Quality
87.37
Value
59.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$64.695.55%
DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$523.035.13%
DLO Logo
DLODLocal Ltd
$11.8015.8%
FL Logo
FLFoot Locker Inc
$23.5582.9%
GOTU Logo
GOTUGaotu Techedu Inc
$4.4416.8%
IBTA Logo
IBTAIbotta Inc
$61.0721.8%
NTES Logo
NTESNetEase Inc
$121.1313.1%
NVEE Logo
NVEENV5 Global Inc
$21.7315.3%
NXT Logo
NXTNEXTracker Inc
$61.4411.6%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$390.0013.7%
STE Logo
STESteris PLC
$245.317.83%
VEON Logo
VEONVEON Ltd
$55.2712.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersMid Day Movers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved