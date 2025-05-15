Deere Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Foot Locker, Boot Barn, Cisco And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Deere & Company DE rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Deere posted quarterly earnings of $6.64 per share, beating market estimates of $5.59 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $12.76 billion versus expectations of $10.79 billion.

Deere shares jumped 4.9% to $521.76 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Foot Locker, Inc . FL shares gained 82.7% to $23.51 after DICK’s Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company. Also, the company issued preliminary Q1 non-GAAP EPS results.

rose 11.6% to $61.42 following upbeat quarterly results. STERIS plc STE gained 7.8% to $245.31 following strong quarterly earnings.

gained 7.8% to $245.31 following strong quarterly earnings. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO jumped 5.7% to $64.81 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

