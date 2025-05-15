Deere Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Foot Locker, Boot Barn, Cisco And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Deere & Company DE rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.
Deere posted quarterly earnings of $6.64 per share, beating market estimates of $5.59 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $12.76 billion versus expectations of $10.79 billion.
Deere shares jumped 4.9% to $521.76 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares gained 82.7% to $23.51 after DICK’s Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company. Also, the company issued preliminary Q1 non-GAAP EPS results.
- Ibotta, Inc. IBTA jumped 20.8% to $60.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and Needham raised its price target on the stock from $60 to $70.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT gained 17% to $154.79 after the company issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates and announced a $200 million share repurchase program.
- DLocal Limited DLO gained 15.7% to $11.79 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.
- NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE rose 15.4% to $21.76 after the company announced a merger agreement with Acuren.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 15.3% to $4.38 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC rose 13.7% to $390.00.
- VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.3% to $55.46 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES gained 13.1% to $121.13 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales.
- Nextracker Inc. NXT rose 11.6% to $61.42 following upbeat quarterly results.
- STERIS plc STE gained 7.8% to $245.31 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO jumped 5.7% to $64.81 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.