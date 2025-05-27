May 27, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read

This Sandisk Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wedbush analyst Yun Zhong initiated coverage on Camp4 Therapeutics Corporation CAMP with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Camp4 Therapeutics shares closed at $2.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58. SanDisk shares closed at $37.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson initiated coverage on Niagen Bioscience, Inc. NAGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13. Niagen Bioscience shares closed at $9.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Arnon Shirazi initiated coverage on DLocal Limited DLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.6. DLocal shares closed at $11.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read initiated coverage on Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $12. Expro shares closed at $7.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

