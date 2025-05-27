This Sandisk Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Wedbush analyst Yun Zhong initiated coverage on Camp4 Therapeutics Corporation CAMP with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Camp4 Therapeutics shares closed at $2.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58. SanDisk shares closed at $37.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson initiated coverage on Niagen Bioscience, Inc. NAGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13. Niagen Bioscience shares closed at $9.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Arnon Shirazi initiated coverage on DLocal Limited DLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.6. DLocal shares closed at $11.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read initiated coverage on Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $12. Expro shares closed at $7.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

