DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DLocal
The latest price target for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) was reported by Citigroup on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting DLO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.23% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) was provided by Citigroup, and DLocal maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DLocal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DLocal was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DLocal (DLO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $26.00. The current price DLocal (DLO) is trading at is $29.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
