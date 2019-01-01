DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$87.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$87.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DLocal using advanced sorting and filters.
DLocal Questions & Answers
When is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) reporting earnings?
DLocal (DLO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were DLocal’s (NASDAQ:DLO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59M, which beat the estimate of $40.5M.
