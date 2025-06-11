Scottie Scheffler Is The US Open Betting Favorite: Just Don't Ask Him For A Refund On Venmo If He Loses

Scottie Scheffler has taken the golf world by storm in recent years and enters the 2025 US Open as the heavy betting favorite. The golfer shared a unique story about his Venmo account ahead of the tournament.

What Happened: Scheffler has made bettors plenty of money in recent years with his top form on the golf course, which includes several major tournament wins.

Those who bet on Scheffler are also the reason why the golfer no longer has a Venmo account, the financial app to send money to other people owned by PayPal Holdings PYPL.

When asked about being the betting favorite for this year's U.S. Open, June 12-15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Scheffler got real with the difference between him and fan expectations.

"I think everybody hears from fans whether they have a financial benefit. That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo," Scheffler said, as shared by Golf Digest.

Scheffler said that it wasn't a good feeling after he lost to get requests from fans.

"I was either getting paid by people or people were requesting a bunch of money when I didn't win."

Scheffler said he received a "couple of bucks" here and there when he would win, but the requests would always outnumber the payments when he was on the losing end.

The golfer said he doesn't pay attention to betting odds and starting Thursday, all the golfers in the U.S. Open are at par and playing against the golf course.

Betting Odds: The U.S. Open kicks off Thursday and coverage will be provided by Comcast Corp CMCSA via television on USA and NBC and streaming on Peacock. Thursday's opening round kicks off at 6:30 a.m. ET and goes to 8 p.m. ET with Sunday's coverage going from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Scheffler begins his round Thursday at 1:25 p.m. ET.

At sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG, Scheffler is the betting favorite at +275, significantly ahead of Bryson DeChambeau (+75O), Jon Rahm (+1,200) and Rory McIlroy (+1,200), who round out the top four picks.

According to ESPN, there have been more bets on Scheffler winning than all other golfers combined at ESPN Bet, which is operated by PENN Entertainment PENN.

Scheffler, being a heavy favorite, puts him in similar company to Tiger Woods. The golfer has been the favorite or co-favorite for 11 consecutive major golf tournaments, which is the third-largest streak in the past 40 years as reported by Action Network. Scheffler trails only two streaks by Woods for the longest streak.

Scheffler has had odds of +275 or lower five times and won two of those five tournaments.

On the current PGA Tour season, Scheffler has three wins from 12 events, nine top 10 finishes, 12 top 25 finishes and made the cut in all 12 tournaments.

