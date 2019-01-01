ñol

DraftKings
(NASDAQ:DKNG)
14.72
0.48[3.37%]
At close: May 27
14.73
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 7:51PM EDT
Day High/Low14.25 - 14.87
52 Week High/Low9.77 - 64.58
Open / Close14.43 / 14.72
Float / Outstanding408.8M / 437.3M
Vol / Avg.19.1M / 24.3M
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.14
Total Float408.8M

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DraftKings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-1.140

Quarterly Revenue

$417.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$417.2M

Earnings Recap

 

 

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.16.

Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 21.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.79 -1.06 -0.52 -0.41
EPS Actual -0.80 -1.35 -0.76 -0.87
Revenue Estimate 445.18M 236.60M 242.41M 230.68M
Revenue Actual 473.32M 212.82M 297.61M 312.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DraftKings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

DraftKings Questions & Answers

Q
When is DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reporting earnings?
A

DraftKings (DKNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.

Q
What were DraftKings’s (NASDAQ:DKNG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $88.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.