DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.16.
Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 21.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.79
|-1.06
|-0.52
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.80
|-1.35
|-0.76
|-0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|445.18M
|236.60M
|242.41M
|230.68M
|Revenue Actual
|473.32M
|212.82M
|297.61M
|312.28M
DraftKings (DKNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.
The Actual Revenue was $88.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
