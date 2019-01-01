DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DraftKings beat estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.16.

Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 21.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.79 -1.06 -0.52 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.80 -1.35 -0.76 -0.87 Revenue Estimate 445.18M 236.60M 242.41M 230.68M Revenue Actual 473.32M 212.82M 297.61M 312.28M

