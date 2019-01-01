Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Dine Brands Global beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $26.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.41 1.69 0.86 EPS Actual 1.32 1.55 1.94 1.75 Revenue Estimate 236.67M 227.27M 227.73M 198.97M Revenue Actual 229.63M 228.72M 233.62M 204.20M

