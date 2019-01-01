ñol

Dine Brands Global
(NYSE:DIN)
76.08
0.78[1.04%]
At close: May 27
76.08
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low75.13 - 77.64
52 Week High/Low61.38 - 98.2
Open / Close76.35 / 76.08
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 16.8M
Vol / Avg.176.6K / 292.6K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E13.59
50d Avg. Price73.34
Div / Yield2.04/2.68%
Payout Ratio15.36
EPS1.45
Total Float8.9M

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dine Brands Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$1.540

Quarterly Revenue

$230.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$230.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dine Brands Global beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $26.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.27 1.41 1.69 0.86
EPS Actual 1.32 1.55 1.94 1.75
Revenue Estimate 236.67M 227.27M 227.73M 198.97M
Revenue Actual 229.63M 228.72M 233.62M 204.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dine Brands Global using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Dine Brands Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reporting earnings?
A

Dine Brands Global (DIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Q
What were Dine Brands Global’s (NYSE:DIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $155.2M, which missed the estimate of $155.9M.

