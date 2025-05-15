Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Polaris Inc. PII

Dividend Yield: 6.95%

6.95% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $54 to $34 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $54 to $34 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On April 29, Polaris reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 90 cents per share, beating the street view of 91 cents loss.

On April 29, Polaris reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 90 cents per share, beating the street view of 91 cents loss.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN

Dividend Yield: 8.27%

8.27% Barclays analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On May 14, Dine Brands Global declared a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per share of common stock.

On May 14, Dine Brands Global declared a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per share of common stock.

Kohl’s Corporation KSS

Dividend Yield: 6.17%

6.17% Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On May 13, Kohl’s announced a proposed private offering of senior secured notes.

On May 13, Kohl's announced a proposed private offering of senior secured notes.

Photo via Shutterstock