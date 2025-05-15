May 15, 2025 8:35 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Polaris Inc. PII

  • Dividend Yield: 6.95%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $54 to $34 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Recent News: On April 29, Polaris reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 90 cents per share, beating the street view of 91 cents loss.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PII news.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN

  • Dividend Yield: 8.27%
  • Barclays analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Recent News: On May 14, Dine Brands Global declared a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per share of common stock.
  • Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DIN news

Kohl’s Corporation KSS

  • Dividend Yield: 6.17%
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Recent News: On May 13, Kohl’s announced a proposed private offering of senior secured notes.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KSS news
Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock

DIN Logo
DINDine Brands Global Inc
$24.66-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
14.34
Growth
24.04
Quality
-
Value
44.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KSS Logo
KSSKohl's Corp
$8.140.37%
PII Logo
PIIPolaris Inc
$38.550.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDividendsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasconsumerdividend yieldExpert IdeasPro ProjectWall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved