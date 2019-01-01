Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) was reported by Truist Securities on March 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $114.00 expecting DIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.84% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) was provided by Truist Securities, and Dine Brands Global maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dine Brands Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dine Brands Global was filed on March 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dine Brands Global (DIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $112.00 to $114.00. The current price Dine Brands Global (DIN) is trading at is $76.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
