QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.18 - 4.37
Vol / Avg.
10M/23.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.33 - 18.01
Mkt Cap
19.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.29
P/E
-
EPS
-6.48
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 2:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 5:14AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
DiDi Global Inc is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving. It is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.010
REV6.623M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DiDi Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DiDi Global (DIDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DiDi Global's (DIDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DiDi Global (DIDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was reported by Bernstein on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.20 expecting DIDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DiDi Global (DIDI)?

A

The stock price for DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) is $4.195 last updated Today at 6:38:52 PM.

Q

Does DiDi Global (DIDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DiDi Global.

Q

When is DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) reporting earnings?

A

DiDi Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is DiDi Global (DIDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DiDi Global.

Q

What sector and industry does DiDi Global (DIDI) operate in?

A

DiDi Global is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.