DiDi Global (OTC:DIDIY), Quotes and News Summary

DiDi Global Inc is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving. It is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility. The company operates in three segments: China Mobility, which mainly includes ride-hailing services to riders, and also acts as an agent by connecting end-users to service providers who provide taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other services; International; and Other Initiatives.