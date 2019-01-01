DiDi Global (OTC:DIDIY), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

DiDi Global
(OTCPK:DIDIY)
2.83
0.07[2.54%]
Last update: 10:54AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.75 - 2.89
52 Week High/Low2.11 - 2.87
Open / Close2.78 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.9B
Vol / Avg.10.4M / 26.4M
Mkt Cap13.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float-
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
DiDi Global Inc is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility, and autonomous driving. It is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility. The company operates in three segments: China Mobility, which mainly includes ride-hailing services to riders, and also acts as an agent by connecting end-users to service providers who provide taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other services; International; and Other Initiatives.
DiDi Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy DiDi Global (DIDIY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of DiDi Global (OTCPK: DIDIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are DiDi Global's (DIDIY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for DiDi Global.

Q
What is the target price for DiDi Global (DIDIY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for DiDi Global

Q
Current Stock Price for DiDi Global (DIDIY)?
A

The stock price for DiDi Global (OTCPK: DIDIY) is $2.83 last updated Today at June 15, 2022, 2:54 PM UTC.

Q
Does DiDi Global (DIDIY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DiDi Global.

Q
When is DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY) reporting earnings?
A

DiDi Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is DiDi Global (DIDIY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for DiDi Global.

Q
What sector and industry does DiDi Global (DIDIY) operate in?
A

DiDi Global is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.