Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$2.870
Quarterly Revenue
$42.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Diamond Hill Investment using advanced sorting and filters.
Diamond Hill Investment Questions & Answers
When is Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) reporting earnings?
Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL)?
The Actual EPS was $3.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Diamond Hill Investment’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
