David Perdue, a former U.S. senator from Georgia and close ally of President Donald Trump, has been confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China, stepping into a role that will test his political and diplomatic skills amid deepening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Senate voted to confirm Perdue on Tuesday, with support largely split along party lines. Fifty-one Republicans, 15 Democrats, and one independent voted in favor, while 28 Democrats and another independent opposed the nomination, reports Politico.

Also Read: Benzinga’s ‘Stock Whisper’ Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don’t Talk About Yet

Perdue, who represented Georgia in the Senate from 2015 to 2021, has increasingly voiced hardline positions on China, describing the country as a strategic adversary.

During his confirmation hearing, he warned that Beijing is waging “a new kind of war” against the U.S. and pledged to prioritize cutting off chemical exports linked to fentanyl production, the report read.

Once known for advocating trade cooperation with China, Perdue has shifted to a confrontational tone, aligning with Trump’s more aggressive posture.

The former CEO of Dollar General Corporation DG and executive at Sara Lee and Reebok now assumes a high-stakes role at a time when the two superpowers are locked in a bitter trade dispute.

Trump’s recent tariff hike—imposing 145% duties on Chinese imports—has drawn retaliatory measures from Beijing, including a 125% levy on U.S. goods.

Despite the public rhetoric, Chinese officials have been working to win international backing, while Trump insists his administration is “actively” engaged with Beijing on trade terms, POLITICO further mentions.

Perdue’s ability to influence Beijing may hinge less on his past commentary and more on whether he has direct lines to Trump.

“This is going to be a challenge,” said Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “We need a strong leader like David Perdue at the front of our fight with the Chinese government.”

Max Baucus, who served as ambassador to China under President Obama, advised Perdue to remain firm but respectful. “He's more likely to break through the more he shows his respect for China and encourages China to show respect for the United States,” Baucus said.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: