Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.820
Quarterly Revenue
$211M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$211M
Earnings History
Donnelley Financial Solns Questions & Answers
When is Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) reporting earnings?
Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were Donnelley Financial Solns’s (NYSE:DFIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $222.6M, which missed the estimate of $228.3M.
