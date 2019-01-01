ñol

Deckers Outdoor
(NYSE:DECK)
271.835
9.675[3.69%]
At close: May 27
275.96
4.125[1.52%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low263.03 - 271.92
52 Week High/Low212.93 - 451.49
Open / Close263.03 / 271.85
Float / Outstanding16.6M / 27.2M
Vol / Avg.405.2K / 473.7K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E16.72
50d Avg. Price264.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS8.49
Total Float16.6M

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deckers Outdoor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$2.510

Quarterly Revenue

$736M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$736M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deckers Outdoor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Deckers Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reporting earnings?
A

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.28, which beat the estimate of $-1.67.

Q
What were Deckers Outdoor’s (NYSE:DECK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $209.7M, which beat the estimate of $178.5M.

