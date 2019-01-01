Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$2.510
Quarterly Revenue
$736M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$736M
Earnings History
Deckers Outdoor Questions & Answers
When is Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reporting earnings?
Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.28, which beat the estimate of $-1.67.
What were Deckers Outdoor’s (NYSE:DECK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $209.7M, which beat the estimate of $178.5M.
