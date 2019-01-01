Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diebold Nixdorf reported an EPS of $-1.61.
Revenue was down $114.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diebold Nixdorf's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.51
|0.28
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.34
|0.10
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.04B
|959.20M
|941.22M
|Revenue Actual
|1.06B
|958.20M
|943.50M
|943.90M
Earnings History
Diebold Nixdorf Questions & Answers
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
