ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Diebold Nixdorf
(NYSE:DBD)
3.15
0.06[1.94%]
At close: May 27
3.15
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.08 - 3.26
52 Week High/Low2.2 - 14.95
Open / Close3.08 / 3.15
Float / Outstanding66.3M / 79M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap248.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.33
Total Float66.3M

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Diebold Nixdorf reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-1.610

Quarterly Revenue

$829.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$829.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf reported an EPS of $-1.61.

Revenue was down $114.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diebold Nixdorf's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.51 0.28 0.20
EPS Actual 0.06 0.34 0.10 0.29
Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.04B 959.20M 941.22M
Revenue Actual 1.06B 958.20M 943.50M 943.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Diebold Nixdorf using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Diebold Nixdorf Questions & Answers

Q
When is Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) reporting earnings?
A

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Diebold Nixdorf’s (NYSE:DBD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.