Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf reported an EPS of $-1.61.

Revenue was down $114.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diebold Nixdorf's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.51 0.28 0.20 EPS Actual 0.06 0.34 0.10 0.29 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.04B 959.20M 941.22M Revenue Actual 1.06B 958.20M 943.50M 943.90M

