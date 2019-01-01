Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) was reported by Wedbush on June 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting DBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 396.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) was provided by Wedbush, and Diebold Nixdorf initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diebold Nixdorf, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diebold Nixdorf was filed on June 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) is trading at is $2.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.