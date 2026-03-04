The earnings results for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) for Q3 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Daktronics missed estimated earnings by -38.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.092 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $32.36 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.87% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Daktronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.22 0.14 0.09 EPS Actual 0.35 0.33 0.18 0.01 Revenue Estimate 212.42M 196.94M 189.10M 173.00M Revenue Actual 229.25M 218.97M 172.55M 149.51M

