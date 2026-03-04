The earnings results for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) for Q3 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Daktronics missed estimated earnings by -38.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.092 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $32.36 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.87% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Daktronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.22
|0.14
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.33
|0.18
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|212.42M
|196.94M
|189.10M
|173.00M
|Revenue Actual
|229.25M
|218.97M
|172.55M
|149.51M
