Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Daktronics
The latest price target for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) was reported by Singular Research on September 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting DAKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) was provided by Singular Research, and Daktronics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Daktronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Daktronics was filed on September 21, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 21, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Daktronics (DAKT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $10.00. The current price Daktronics (DAKT) is trading at is $3.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
