Range
6.29 - 6.67
Vol / Avg.
33.6K/176.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 10.96
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
481.1M
Outstanding
Cvent Holding Corp is a cloud-based platform of enterprise event marketing and management and hospitality solutions. It powers the marketing and management of meetings and events through its Event Cloud and Hospitality Cloud solutions. The company's Event Cloud consists of tools to enable event organizers to manage the entire event lifecycle and deliver engaging experiences across every type of event and all event delivery models: in-person, virtual, and hybrid.

Cvent Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cvent Holding (CVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cvent Holding (NASDAQ: CVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cvent Holding's (CVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cvent Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Cvent Holding (CVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cvent Holding (NASDAQ: CVT) was reported by JP Morgan on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cvent Holding (CVT)?

A

The stock price for Cvent Holding (NASDAQ: CVT) is $6.41 last updated Today at 4:49:59 PM.

Q

Does Cvent Holding (CVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cvent Holding.

Q

When is Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) reporting earnings?

A

Cvent Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cvent Holding (CVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cvent Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Cvent Holding (CVT) operate in?

A

Cvent Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.