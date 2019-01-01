China VTV Ltd is an early stage internet-based online entertainment media company that focuses on audience interaction, entertainment, and business opportunities. It has established a Blockchain cloud-based platform that distributes news, videos, television shows, travel programs, and other entertainment programs via the internet to the end devices, such as computers, smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. The company generates revenue from the sales of copyrights, original stories, and finished products, licensing literal copyrights, and advertising services.