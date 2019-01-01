|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.080
|1.470
|0.3900
|REV
|830.020M
|850.848M
|20.828M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Citrix Systems’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG).
The latest price target for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) was reported by Bernstein on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTXS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) is $101.84 last updated Today at 5:05:07 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.
Citrix Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.