Range
101.75 - 102.05
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2.4M
Div / Yield
1.48/1.45%
52 Wk
78.07 - 144.47
Mkt Cap
12.8B
Payout Ratio
60.66
Open
101.83
P/E
41.75
EPS
0.83
Shares
125.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.470 0.3900
REV830.020M850.848M20.828M

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citrix Systems (CTXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Citrix Systems's (CTXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citrix Systems (CTXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) was reported by Bernstein on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTXS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citrix Systems (CTXS)?

A

The stock price for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) is $101.84 last updated Today at 5:05:07 PM.

Q

Does Citrix Systems (CTXS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) reporting earnings?

A

Citrix Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Citrix Systems (CTXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citrix Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Citrix Systems (CTXS) operate in?

A

Citrix Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.