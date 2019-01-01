QQQ
Cantex Mine Development Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The principal activities of the company include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties for commercial mineral deposits. The company holds an interest in several properties in Yemen including Al Hariqah (Gold) and Al Masna. Its exploration and mineral properties in Nevada. Cantex Mine holds an interest in few claim blocks located in Yukon. The company operates through a single segment being Mineral exploration.

Cantex Mine Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cantex Mine Development (OTCPK: CTXDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cantex Mine Development's (CTXDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cantex Mine Development.

Q

What is the target price for Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cantex Mine Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF)?

A

The stock price for Cantex Mine Development (OTCPK: CTXDF) is $0.26694 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:49:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cantex Mine Development.

Q

When is Cantex Mine Development (OTCPK:CTXDF) reporting earnings?

A

Cantex Mine Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cantex Mine Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Cantex Mine Development (CTXDF) operate in?

A

Cantex Mine Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.