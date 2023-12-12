Johnson Controls, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Johnson Controls International plc JCI to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion before the opening bell. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.6% to $57.50 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion before the opening bell. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.6% to $57.50 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation ORCL reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares fell 8.8% to $104.97 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Oracle shares fell 8.8% to $104.97 in the after-hours trading session. Blue Bird Corporation BLBD reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter and increased its FY24 revenue forecast. Blue Bird shares jumped 8.9% to $23.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID disclosed that CFO Sherry House is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Lucid shares fell 3.3% to $4.4597 in the after-hours trading session.

disclosed that CFO Sherry House is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Lucid shares fell 3.3% to $4.4597 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR to post a quarterly loss at 17 cents per share on revenue of $12.84 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Champions Oncology shares fell 2.2% to close at $4.93 on Monday.

