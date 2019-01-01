QQQ
Range
8.55 - 8.78
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/6.6M
Div / Yield
0.41/4.76%
52 Wk
8.51 - 14.95
Mkt Cap
22.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Credit Suisse runs a global wealth management business, a global investment bank and is one of the two dominant Swiss retail and commercial banks. Geographically its business is tilted toward Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.870
REV4.970B

Credit Suisse Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Suisse Group (CS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credit Suisse Group's (CS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Credit Suisse Group (CS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Suisse Group (CS)?

A

The stock price for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) is $8.585 last updated Today at 4:37:15 PM.

Q

Does Credit Suisse Group (CS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2020.

Q

When is Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Suisse Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Credit Suisse Group (CS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Suisse Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Suisse Group (CS) operate in?

A

Credit Suisse Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.