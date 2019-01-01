Credit Saison Co Ltd is a consumer finance company operating primarily in Japan. Saison operates in five reportable business segments: credit services, leasing, finance, real estate, and entertainment. Of these, credit services make up the vast majority of revenue. The company is one of Japan's leading card companies. The company issues Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and affinity cards carrying the Saison brand to a multitude of cardholders. Saison also provides insurance and asset management. The company is affiliated with the Mizuho Financial Group.