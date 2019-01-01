QQQ
Credit Saison Co Ltd is a consumer finance company operating primarily in Japan. Saison operates in five reportable business segments: credit services, leasing, finance, real estate, and entertainment. Of these, credit services make up the vast majority of revenue. The company is one of Japan's leading card companies. The company issues Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and affinity cards carrying the Saison brand to a multitude of cardholders. Saison also provides insurance and asset management. The company is affiliated with the Mizuho Financial Group.

Credit Saison Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Saison (CSASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Saison (OTCPK: CSASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Credit Saison's (CSASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit Saison.

Q

What is the target price for Credit Saison (CSASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credit Saison

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Saison (CSASF)?

A

The stock price for Credit Saison (OTCPK: CSASF) is $13.01 last updated Thu Jun 17 2021 16:18:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credit Saison (CSASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Credit Saison.

Q

When is Credit Saison (OTCPK:CSASF) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Saison does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit Saison (CSASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Saison.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Saison (CSASF) operate in?

A

Credit Saison is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.