Airbnb Reports Q4 Results, Joins MGM Resorts, Upstart And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 14, 2024 4:55 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures trading higher by around 80 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. ABNB shares fell in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Airbnb said fourth-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $2.22 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The company reported a quarterly loss of 55 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Airbnb sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion versus estimates of $2.03 billion.

Airbnb shares declined 6.1% to $141.67 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL shares dipped 32.6% to $45.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS below estimates.
  • Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares fell 27.6% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after surging over 55% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs reported a 7.2% passive stake in Nukkleus as of Dec. 29, 2023.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST tumbled 19.7% to $26.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
  • BlackLine, Inc. BL fell 14.2% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares fell 5.1% to $13.30 in pre-market trading.
  • VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO fell 4.7% to $9.29 in pre-market trading. VIZIO shares jumped around 25% on Tuesday following a WSJ report suggesting Walmart is in talks to buy the company for more than $2 billion.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR shares declined 4.5% to $12.25 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
  • Maplebear Inc. CART fell 4% to $26.75 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG fell 3.9% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results and issued 2024 guidance.
  • MGM Resorts International MGM shares declined 3.8% to $43.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

 

