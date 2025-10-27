Booking Holdings To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel cut DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) price target from $51 to $50. Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial maintained a Buy rating. DraftKings shares closed at $33.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted the price target for Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) from $52 to $72. Bernstein analyst William Pickering downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Avidity Biosciences shares closed at $49.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Exagen Inc (NASDAQ:XGN) price target from $11 to $15. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson maintained a Buy rating. Exagen shares closed at $11.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from $85 to $100. Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating. Estee Lauder shares closed at $102.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) from $92 to $120. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Glaukos shares closed at $74.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) price target from $6 to $50. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Sol Gel Technologies shares settled at $39.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) price target from $5,630 to $5,750. Truist Securities analyst Greg Miller upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Booking Holdings shares closed at $5,146.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) price target from $305 to $365. BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating. Carpenter Technology shares closed at $314.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) from $34 to $45. Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated a Buy rating. WhiteFiber shares settled at $34.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark cut Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ:KRUS) price target from $102 to $85. Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks maintained a Buy rating. Kura Sushi shares closed at $64.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
