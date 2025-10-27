5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with major indices surging to fresh all-time highs as a softer-than-expected inflation reading strengthened market conviction that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its Oct. 30 policy meeting.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 90%

: 90% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on CompoSecure Inc (NYSE:CMPO) and increased the price target from $18 to $22 on Oct. 23. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE:CMPO) and increased the price target from $18 to $22 on Oct. 23. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 9, CompoSecure named Mary Holt as chief financial officer.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Jones Trading

: Jones Trading Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $400 on Oct. 22. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on (NYSE:CRS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $400 on Oct. 22. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 23, Carpenter Tech posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm: Citigroup

Citigroup Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) and boosted the price target from $145 to $160 on Oct. 23. This analyst expects around 18% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE:APH) and boosted the price target from $145 to $160 on Oct. 23. This analyst expects around 18% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 22, Amphenol posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and raised the price target from $21 to $39 on Oct. 24. This analyst expects around 1% gain in the stock.

Maintained a Hold rating on (NASDAQ:INTC) and raised the price target from $21 to $39 on Oct. 24. This analyst expects around 1% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 23, Intel reported third-quarter revenue of $13.65 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. The chipmaker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating estimates of one cent per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Analyst: Andres Sheppard

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised price target from $355 to $510 on Oct. 23. This analyst expects a 16% gain in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised price target from $355 to $510 on Oct. 23. This analyst expects a 16% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 22, Tesla reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, while earnings missed estimates.

