This Carpenter Technology Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded ATI Inc (NYSE:ATI) from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $120. ATI shares closed at $99.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $490 to $550. Trane Technologies shares closed at $421.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $380 price target. Carpenter Technology shares closed at $332.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu upgraded Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) from Hold to Buy but cut the price target from $40 to $30. Firefly Aerospace closed at $18.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.C
