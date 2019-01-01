QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cepton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cepton (CPTNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cepton's (CPTNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cepton.

Q

What is the target price for Cepton (CPTNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cepton

Q

Current Stock Price for Cepton (CPTNW)?

A

The stock price for Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTNW) is $0.7916 last updated Today at 4:10:17 PM.

Q

Does Cepton (CPTNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cepton.

Q

When is Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNW) reporting earnings?

A

Cepton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cepton (CPTNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cepton.

Q

What sector and industry does Cepton (CPTNW) operate in?

A

Cepton is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.