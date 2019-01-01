QQQ
Range
29.26 - 30.18
Vol / Avg.
60.3K/326.8K
Div / Yield
0.42/1.43%
52 Wk
28.87 - 44.07
Mkt Cap
812.6M
Payout Ratio
4.29
Open
29.88
P/E
3.33
EPS
1.25
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Cowen provides financial services in two segments: the operating company, which includes Cowen Investment Management, investment banking, the markets division, and the research division; and the asset company, which consists of private investments, real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. Cowen offers investment management services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers its investment banking and research services to corporations and institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe. Revenue comes primarily through investment banking and brokerage services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9602.770 0.8100
REV420.130M453.988M33.858M

Analyst Ratings

Cowen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cowen (COWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cowen's (COWN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cowen (COWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting COWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.74% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cowen (COWN)?

A

The stock price for Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) is $29.23 last updated Today at 3:58:28 PM.

Q

Does Cowen (COWN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cowen (COWN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) reporting earnings?

A

Cowen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cowen (COWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cowen.

Q

What sector and industry does Cowen (COWN) operate in?

A

Cowen is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.