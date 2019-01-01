|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.960
|2.770
|0.8100
|REV
|420.130M
|453.988M
|33.858M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cowen’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting COWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.74% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) is $29.23 last updated Today at 3:58:28 PM.
The next Cowen (COWN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Cowen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cowen.
Cowen is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.