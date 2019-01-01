QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
CarbonMeta Technologies Inc is transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

CarbonMeta Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarbonMeta Technologies (OTCPK: COWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarbonMeta Technologies's (COWI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CarbonMeta Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CarbonMeta Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI)?

A

The stock price for CarbonMeta Technologies (OTCPK: COWI) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 3:55:27 PM.

Q

Does CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarbonMeta Technologies.

Q

When is CarbonMeta Technologies (OTCPK:COWI) reporting earnings?

A

CarbonMeta Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarbonMeta Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) operate in?

A

CarbonMeta Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.