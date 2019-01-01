QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
86.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Compass Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its project includes Mali gold and Sikasso Property. The company's exploration and evaluation assets are based solely in Mali.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compass Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compass Gold (COGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compass Gold (OTCPK: COGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compass Gold's (COGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compass Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Compass Gold (COGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compass Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Compass Gold (COGDF)?

A

The stock price for Compass Gold (OTCPK: COGDF) is $0.1052 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 19:35:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compass Gold (COGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compass Gold.

Q

When is Compass Gold (OTCPK:COGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Compass Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compass Gold (COGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compass Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Compass Gold (COGDF) operate in?

A

Compass Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.