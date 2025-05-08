This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Andreas Argyrides initiated coverage on InflaRx N.V. IFRX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6. InflaRx shares closed at $1.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

