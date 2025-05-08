May 8, 2025 10:42 AM 1 min read

This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Andreas Argyrides initiated coverage on InflaRx N.V. IFRX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6. InflaRx shares closed at $1.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CNTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

