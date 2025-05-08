This Centessa Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Andreas Argyrides initiated coverage on InflaRx N.V. IFRX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6. InflaRx shares closed at $1.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
