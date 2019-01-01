QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.35/2.11%
52 Wk
10.44 - 16.68
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
96.05
Open
-
P/E
45.8
EPS
0
Shares
603.7M
Outstanding
Computershare has grown via global acquisition to become the world's leading provider of share registry services, constitutes around 60% of group EBITDA. The remaining 40% largely comprises mortgage administration services in the United States and United Kingdom. Around a third of group EBITDA is generated by interest on client-owned cash balances, or margin income, which is exposed to interest rate movements.

Computershare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computershare (CMSQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computershare (OTCPK: CMSQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Computershare's (CMSQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Computershare.

Q

What is the target price for Computershare (CMSQF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Computershare (OTCPK: CMSQF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CMSQF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Computershare (CMSQF)?

A

The stock price for Computershare (OTCPK: CMSQF) is $16.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Computershare (CMSQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Computershare.

Q

When is Computershare (OTCPK:CMSQF) reporting earnings?

A

Computershare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Computershare (CMSQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Computershare.

Q

What sector and industry does Computershare (CMSQF) operate in?

A

Computershare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.