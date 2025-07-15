July 15, 2025 12:32 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Colombier Shares On Tuesday?

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II CLBR stock traded lower Tuesday as investors weighed potential risks tied to the company’s imminent merger with GrabAGun, an online retailer of firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, Colombier II announced it had received minimal redemption requests from shareholders ahead of the deal’s expected closing, signaling strong investor support.

The company anticipates delivering more than $179.1 million in gross proceeds to GrabAGun Digital Holdings upon completion of the transaction, expected to close today, July 15, 2025.

Also Read: Colombier Acquisition Corp. II Shares Surge As GrabAGun SPAC Deal Advances With New Filing

Nearly all of Colombier’s trust account will be transferred to the merged entity, and the company confirmed it will not permit reversal of submitted redemption requests.

An extraordinary general meeting was scheduled for July 15 for shareholders to vote on the proposals tied to the transaction.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

The merger agreement was originally signed on January 6, 2025, and pending NYSE approval, the combined company is expected to trade under the ticker symbols “PEW” and “PEWW.”

Despite minimal redemptions, the stock may be under pressure due to concerns around GrabAGun’s entry into public markets as a politically sensitive and highly regulated business and uncertainty over its post-merger financial performance. Some investors may also be engaging in profit-taking or “sell-the-news” behavior following confirmation of the merger.

Price Action: CLBR shares are trading lower by 7.13% at $15.75 at Tuesday’s last check.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by RasyidArt via Shutterstock

CLBR Logo
CLBRColombier Acquisition Corp II
$16.36-3.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved