Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Cinedigm Corp has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. The company is focused on providing content, channels, and services to the media, technology, and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels, and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. Its business segments are Cinema equipment business and Media content and entertainment business. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Media content and entertainment business.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0100.000 0.0100
REV11.930M14.084M2.154M

Cinedigm Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cinedigm (CIDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cinedigm's (CIDM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cinedigm (CIDM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on October 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting CIDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cinedigm (CIDM)?

A

The stock price for Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) is $0.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cinedigm (CIDM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cinedigm.

Q

When is Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) reporting earnings?

A

Cinedigm’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Cinedigm (CIDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cinedigm.

Q

What sector and industry does Cinedigm (CIDM) operate in?

A

Cinedigm is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.