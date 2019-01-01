Cinedigm Corp has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. The company is focused on providing content, channels, and services to the media, technology, and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels, and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. Its business segments are Cinema equipment business and Media content and entertainment business. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Media content and entertainment business.