Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Chuy's Holdings Inc operates Chuy's, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. It offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company also offers a full-service bar in all of its restaurants providing its customers with a range of beverage offerings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.400 0.0900
REV99.310M98.665M-645.000K

Chuy's Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chuy's Holdings's (CHUY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) was reported by Benchmark on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chuy's Holdings (CHUY)?

A

The stock price for Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) is $29.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chuy's Holdings.

Q

When is Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) reporting earnings?

A

Chuy's Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chuy's Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) operate in?

A

Chuy's Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.