Chuy's Holdings Inc operates Chuy's, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. It offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company also offers a full-service bar in all of its restaurants providing its customers with a range of beverage offerings.