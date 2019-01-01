|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.400
|0.0900
|REV
|99.310M
|98.665M
|-645.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chuy's Holdings’s space includes: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI).
The latest price target for Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) was reported by Benchmark on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) is $29.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chuy's Holdings.
Chuy's Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chuy's Holdings.
Chuy's Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.