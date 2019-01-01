QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Change Healthcare is a spin-off of various healthcare processing and consulting services acquired by McKesson over numerous years. Recently, these processing assets were contributed to a joint venture and in June 2019 public shares were issued with McKesson retaining the majority interest. As of the end of the March 2020 quarter, McKesson distributed all its interest in the public processor. Core services consist of insurance (healthcare) claim clearinghouse for healthcare payers in addition to administrative and consulting services to assist healthcare providers improve reimbursement coding, billing, and collections.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.360 0.0200
REV852.730M866.065M13.335M

Change Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Change Healthcare (CHNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Change Healthcare's (CHNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Change Healthcare (CHNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) was reported by Berenberg on January 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.75 expecting CHNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Change Healthcare (CHNG)?

A

The stock price for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) is $20.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Change Healthcare (CHNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Change Healthcare.

Q

When is Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reporting earnings?

A

Change Healthcare’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is Change Healthcare (CHNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Change Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Change Healthcare (CHNG) operate in?

A

Change Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.