The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) was reported by BMO Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting CHEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) was provided by BMO Capital, and The Chefs' Warehouse maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Chefs' Warehouse, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Chefs' Warehouse was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $44.00. The current price The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is trading at is $35.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
