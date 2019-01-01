The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Chefs' Warehouse beat estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $231.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Chefs' Warehouse's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.10 -0.32 -0.42 EPS Actual 0.26 0.12 0.04 -0.50 Revenue Estimate 508.22M 450.08M 355.02M 269.66M Revenue Actual 558.25M 484.32M 422.97M 280.22M

