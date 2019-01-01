ñol

Churchill Downs
(NASDAQ:CHDN)
204.18
5.99[3.02%]
At close: May 27
204.18
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low200.07 - 204.18
52 Week High/Low175.01 - 262.2
Open / Close200.07 / 204.18
Float / Outstanding28.6M / 38M
Vol / Avg.155.4K / 212.3K
Mkt Cap7.8B
P/E31.32
50d Avg. Price206.61
Div / Yield0.67/0.33%
Payout Ratio10.23
EPS1.1
Total Float28.6M

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Churchill Downs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.180

Quarterly Revenue

$364.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$364.1M

Earnings Recap

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $39.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.10 1.47 2.52 0.56
EPS Actual 1.27 1.61 3.08 0.87
Revenue Estimate 364.21M 406.76M 478.63M 287.45M
Revenue Actual 364.80M 393.00M 515.10M 324.30M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Churchill Downs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Churchill Downs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reporting earnings?
A

Churchill Downs (CHDN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Q
What were Churchill Downs’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $451.9M, which beat the estimate of $439.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.